Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

126

45

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 8 days ago

BTS win #1 + Performances from June 14th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF


'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, TVXQ's Yunho debuted solo with "Follow", ATEEZ returned with "Wave", Cosmic Girls came back with "Boogie Up", fromis_9 made a comeback with "Fun!", TEEN TOP made their comeback with "Run Away", Bibi returned with "Nabi", SAAY came back with "ZGZG", and Kim Hyun Jung made a comeback with "When We Break It Rains".

As for the winners, BTS and Cosmic Girls were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv". Congrats to BTS!

Other performers included: AB6IXWoody, NCT 127, CLC, ONEUS, Weki Meki, Lovelyz, Cherry Bullet, Rothy, A.C.E, OnlyOneOf, and IZ.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===

SOLO DEBUT: Yunho



==

COMEBACK: ATEEZ


==

COMEBACK: Cosmic Girls


==

COMEBACK: fromis_9


==

COMEBACK: TEEN TOP


==

COMEBACK: Bibi


==

COMEBACK: SAAY


==

COMEBACK: Kim Hyun Jung


===

AB6IX


==

Woody


==

NCT 127


==

CLC


==

ONEUS


==

Weki Meki


==

Lovelyz


==

Cherry Bullet


==

Rothy


==

A.C.E


==

OnlyOneOf


==

IZ


===

  1. AB6IX
  2. A.C.E
  3. ATEEZ
  4. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  5. Cherry Bullet
  6. CLC
  7. Cosmic Girls
  8. SAAY
  9. fromis_9
  10. IZ
  11. Lovelyz
  12. NCT 127
  13. ONEUS
  14. OnlyOneOf
  15. TEEN TOP
  16. Yunho
  17. Weki Meki
  18. Woody
  19. MUSIC BANK
  20. BIBI
  21. KIM HYUN JUNG
  22. ROTHY
18 21,715 Share 74% Upvoted

20

DisplayName975490 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

I'll just write it one more time.

SOTY 🏆

Share

18

sugar_man85 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

Congratulation BTS!!! 🎉🎉

BWL stay unbothered while the boys busy at Busan 😁😄

#BoyWithLuv18thWin #HappyFesta

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,215

allkpop in your Inbox