BTS win #1 + Performances from June 14th 'Music Bank'!



'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, TVXQ's Yunho debuted solo with "Follow", ATEEZ returned with "Wave", Cosmic Girls came back with "Boogie Up", fromis_9 made a comeback with "Fun!", TEEN TOP made their comeback with "Run Away", Bibi returned with "Nabi", SAAY came back with "ZGZG", and Kim Hyun Jung made a comeback with "When We Break It Rains".



As for the winners, BTS and Cosmic Girls were the nominees, but it was BTS who took the win with "Boy with Luv". Congrats to BTS!



Other performers included: AB6IX, Woody, NCT 127, CLC, ONEUS, Weki Meki, Lovelyz, Cherry Bullet, Rothy, A.C.E, OnlyOneOf, and IZ.



Watch the performances below!



