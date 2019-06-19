Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Hwang Hana denies using drugs with Yoochun on all suspected occasions

Hwang Hana claimed she didn't use drugs with Yoochun on all suspected occasions as previously reported

On May 17, Yoochun was indicted with detention for violating the Narcotics Control Act after confessing to administering Philopon, an illegal methamphetamine, a total of 7 times, including 5 times with his ex-fiancée Hwang Hana between September of 2018 and March of 2019. However, Hwang Hana said differently during her second trial on June 19.

Hwang Hana is said to have sent in 14 letters of apology, and she's also admitted to a number of charges during her previous trial. She's now alleging she's not guilty of one of the charges, and her lawyer stated during the trial, "Yoochun's testimony was partially mixed up with what the police found during investigations," adding, "Hwang Hana was with Yoochun on March 12-13, but she did not use drugs. Yoochun used drugs alone."

Stay tuned for updates. 

Her drug test came back positive both the times .the second in 14 days as per normal process and she says now she did not take drugs. His came back negative first time and then positive in 3 days for a 14 days period test process.Her statement to police to get him in the first place was that they took drugs together. This girl is a dangerous liar .

It seems like she's just trying to put it all on him and maybe reduce her punishment.

