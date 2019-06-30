WayV's Lucas & (G)I-DLE's Yuqi spotted performing together as reps of China's 'Keep Running'!

WayV's Lucas and (G)I-DLE's Yuqi were recently spotted performing together, as representatives of China's 'Keep Running'!

The two idol stars were also joined by 'Keep Running's Zheng Kai as well as approximately a hundred other gloved performers, covering a song from Hong Kong musical film '芭啦芭啦櫻之花 (Para Para Sakura)'.

It looks like due to a limited amount of preparation time, Lucas and Yuqi endured some difficulties while trying to perfect their collaboration stage! Watch the full stage above.