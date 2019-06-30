Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 minutes ago

WayV's Lucas & (G)I-DLE's Yuqi spotted performing together as reps of China's 'Keep Running'!

AKP STAFF

WayV's Lucas and (G)I-DLE's Yuqi were recently spotted performing together, as representatives of China's 'Keep Running'!

The two idol stars were also joined by 'Keep Running's Zheng Kai as well as approximately a hundred other gloved performers, covering a song from Hong Kong musical film '芭啦芭啦櫻之花 (Para Para Sakura)'.

It looks like due to a limited amount of preparation time, Lucas and Yuqi endured some difficulties while trying to perfect their collaboration stage! Watch the full stage above. 

Alice192,932 pts 14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago

It's more in sync then a north korean military parade lol

(loved how Yuqi sounded at 2 minutes mark!!)

