21 days ago

Noir's Jun Yong and Yun Sung look ethereal veiled in lace in new photo teasers

Noir's new photo teasers make members Junyong and Yunsung look heavenly as they gear up for their summer comeback, 'Abyss'. 

The boys look ethereal, but melancholic as they wear snow white suits and are covered in delicate sheets of flowered lace. 

Noir have so far released video teasers for Junyong and Seunghoon, as well as similarly veiled teaser photos for member Seunghoon in anticipation of their upcoming mini album.

Look out for Noir's newest mini album, 'Abyss', coming out on Jun 12th at 12:00pm KST. 

