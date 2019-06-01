Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

SF9 deliver a smooth relay dance using all of their 7 title songs from 'Fanfare' to 'Enough'

SF9 has done a relay dance with all of their title songs.

This group from FNC Entertainment is already on their way to their 3rd debut anniversary, having debuted with "Fanfare" back in October of 2016. In this video, the members do a relay dance using the iconic moves from their choreography, starting from the debut song and ending with "Enough".

All the seven of their songs -- "Fanfare", "Roar", "Easy Love", "O Sole Mio", "Mamma Mia", "Now Or Never", and "Enough" -- run on a wide spectrum of genres with funky rhythms and catchy chorus lines. 

Which SF9 title song is your favorite so far?

