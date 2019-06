Noir's Seunghoon covered himself in lace for the 'ABYSS' teaser image.



In the teaser image below, Seunghoon stands behind a veil of white reflecting the all-white concept in the group teaser image. Noir are returning with their 3rd mini album 'ABYSS' and their title track "Doom Doom" and their songs "Diamond," and "Hello".

'ABYSS' will be fully out on June 12. Stay tuned for updates.