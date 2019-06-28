Netizens notice a vast difference in YG and JYP's protection of their artists at airports + fans unhappy with how Lisa was treated

Netizens have noticed a huge difference in how JYP and YG management protect their artists at the airport.

With the recent scandals enveloping YG, many incidents are being brought to light and YG's treatment of their artists at airports is one of them.

Netizens dug up pictures of BLACKPINK Lisa's arrival to Incheon airport on June 26 after appearing at the Chanel show in Paris. Due to her arrival, many fans were holding cameras and blocking the entrance.





Not only is this dangerous to the artist, but it also makes it more difficult for other passengers from being able to retrieve their luggage.

An hour later, TWICE also arrived at the airport and netizens noticed a huge difference in how the JYP security detail handled the crowd.

The guards made a clear pathway for the members to walk through and also made sure that passengers could retrieve their luggage by managing the crowd.

Netizens have been commenting on the huge discrepancy in protecting their artists and making sure that fans did not inconvenience others, stating:

"Of course the drug store would do something like this."

"They simply do not have basic manners."

"This just shows that JYP is so much better at managing TWICE."

"BP fans just raced to Lisa who didn't have security. YG is to blame."

"Isn't it the company's responsibility to take care of their artists?"

YG is continuing to be under heavy criticism for their actions.