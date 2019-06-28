Sulli explains the story behind her stage name on 'replynight'

The story behind Sulli's stage name was revealed on the June 28 broadcast of 'replynight.'





Sulli explained that her real name is "Jinri." This is a name that is derived from the Bible and means truth.

Right before Sulli debuted as a child actor, a reporter suggested that she "use another name because your name has a strong religious undertone." Sulli said that it was hard to say no to the reporter's face and agreed with him. The next day, an article came out with her name as "Sulli" instead of "Jinri." Sulli stated that she was confused because everyone started calling her Sulli instead of by her actual name.