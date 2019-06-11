Netizens are laugh-crying as they compile a list of 'incorrect names' people call Seventeen's S.Coups

It can be hard to remember K-Pop idols and their sometimes unique, distinct stage names.

Many idols suffer from the general public "butchering" their stage names, despite the thought and effort which went into creating the unique stage names in order to be more noticeable; there's one idol in particular, who has numerous, numerous "incorrect names" due to the length and difficulty of his stage name!

Seventeen's leader S.Coups is even infamous among international fans for his simple nickname, "Scoups". However, the difficulty level of the Korean pronunciation of his stage name ("에스쿱스", 4-characters total) is on another level. Check out this long list that Seventeen fans themselves have compiled, or all the "butchered names" they've seen on online platforms and communities:

1. Fairly polite versions, compared to other horribly butchered times -

Spoon

Scoup

Akoos

Scoups

A-coups

A-jax

Scoup scoup



2-1. 4-character versions, but they've heard the '~s' at the end before, at least -

Maximus

Jabacoups

Chupachups

Goops goops

Apple-coups

2-2. 4-characters? It must be after another famous name -

Helicopter

Ratatouille

Absolute

Espagne

Costco

Kuwoo Kuwoo

Post -

"I can't remember that one idol's name. It was similar to asparagus TT. But was there an idol with a 6-character name? It's a male idol, man it's driving me nuts."

Posts -

"What are some of S.Coups's craziest nicknames? I've even seen Suma cum laude..."



"Is there an idol named Ko-reul-poo-reott-seu (In Korean, "I blew my nose")? It's either that or Conan-hopes, but they both sound weird;; I'm so curious about it I can't sleep."

Laugh-crying because of the hilarious mistakes, but also sympathizing with the struggle of having a difficult name, netizens commented, "I used to think it was A-coups too...", "This is so funny kekekeke. How many names does he have", "A long long time ago when I was dumb I used to call him Escort", "Ahh... all these people know S.Coups's hidden nicknames now, time to make some new ones Carats!", "It's kind of sad because I remember him saying 'Maybe it would have been better to just use 'Coups' instead of S.Coups TT", "It must be kind of stressful for him..", "My baby's nicknames are just so funny no matter where I hear or see them kekekeke", etc.

What are you favorite nicknames for Seventeen's S.Coups?