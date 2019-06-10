Seo Kang Jun transforms into a fierce, justice-driven police officer in teaser clip + still cuts for 'Watcher'

OCN's upcoming Sat-Sun crime/thriller series 'Watcher' has released a dramatic teaser film, as well as new still cuts, of the story's young, justice-driven police officer, Kim Young Goon (played by Seo Kang Jun).

'Watcher', set to premiere after currently airing drama 'Voice 3', tells the story of a group of police officers who dig into the depths of hidden corruption within the police institution itself. In 'Watcher', Seo Kang Jun's character Kim Young Goon partners up with two veteran officers, Do Chi Kwang (played by Han Suk Gyu) and Han Tae Joo (played by Kim Hyun Joo), within a secret, inside branch of the police.



In his character teaser film above, Seo Kang Jun delivers a fiery thrill in a matter of seconds, as he goes from an ordinary, young man on a bus to an attentive 'Watcher', spying on a man standing in the opposite isle through the bus window's reflection.

Seo Kang Jun's 'Watcher' premieres on OCN some time this July. In the meantime, also check out some of his newest still cuts, below.