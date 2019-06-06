Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

73

30

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 16 days ago

Lee Hi wins #1 + Performances from June 6th 'M! Countdown'!

AKP STAFF

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On today's episode, Rothy returned with "Bee", ONEUS made a comeback with "Twilight", OnlyOneOf returned with "Savanna", fromis_9 came back with "Fun!", Cosmic Girls made their comeback with "Oh My Summer", CLC were back with "ME", B1A4's Sandeul returned with "One Fine Day", and TEEN TOP came back with "Run Away".    

As for the winners, NCT 127 and Lee Hi were the nominees, but it was Lee Hi who took the win with "No One" featuring iKON's B.I. Congrats to Lee Hi!

Other artists who performed include 'Produce x 101' P.T.SSaayLee Seung GukD-CrunchIZBVNDITSWJACherry BulletJung Dong HaAB6IXWeki MekiWoody, Rothyand Lovelyz.      

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Rothy


==

COMEBACK: ONEUS


==

COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf


==

COMEBACK: fromis_9


==

COMEBACK: Cosmic Girls



==

COMEBACK: CLC

==
COMEBACK: Sandeul




==
COMEBACK: TEEN TOP


===

'Produce x 101' P.T.S


==

Saay


==

Lee Seung Guk


==

D-Crunch


==

IZ


==

BVNDIT


==

SWJA


==

Cherry Bullet


==

Jung Dong Ha


==

AB6IX


==

Weki Meki


==

Woody


==

Lovelyz


===

  1. AB6IX
  2. Sandeul
  3. BVNDIT
  4. Cherry Bullet
  5. CLC
  6. Cosmic Girls
  7. D-Crunch
  8. SAAY
  9. fromis_9
  10. IZ
  11. Jung Dong Ha
  12. Lee Hi
  13. Lovelyz
  14. ONEUS
  15. OnlyOneOf
  16. TEEN TOP
  17. Weki Meki
  18. Woody
  19. M COUNTDOWN
  20. SEUNG GUK LEE
  21. SWJA
  22. PRODUCE X 101
  23. D-CRUNCH
  24. ROTHY
9 12,868 Share 71% Upvoted

1

thealigirl8996 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

good for Lee Hi, i really like No One

Share

0

ignorantInetz201 pts 15 days ago 0
15 days ago

Congrats, and yg still sucks anyway

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   52,115
Pentagon
Pentagon take on 90s pop on 'Immortal Song'
5 minutes ago   0   144
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,493

allkpop in your Inbox