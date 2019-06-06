Lee Hi wins #1 + Performances from June 6th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Rothy returned with "Bee", ONEUS made a comeback with "Twilight", OnlyOneOf returned with "Savanna", fromis_9 came back with "Fun!", Cosmic Girls made their comeback with "Oh My Summer", CLC were back with "ME", B1A4's Sandeul returned with "One Fine Day", and TEEN TOP came back with "Run Away".

As for the winners, NCT 127 and Lee Hi were the nominees, but it was Lee Hi who took the win with "No One" featuring iKON's B.I. Congrats to Lee Hi!



Other artists who performed include 'Produce x 101' P.T.S, Saay, Lee Seung Guk, D-Crunch, IZ, BVNDIT, SWJA, Cherry Bullet, Jung Dong Ha, AB6IX, Weki Meki, Woody, Rothy, and Lovelyz.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

COMEBACK: Rothy







==

COMEBACK: ONEUS







==

COMEBACK: OnlyOneOf







==

COMEBACK: fromis_9







==

COMEBACK: Cosmic Girls









==

COMEBACK: CLC



==

COMEBACK: Sandeul









==

COMEBACK: TEEN TOP







===

'Produce x 101' P.T.S







==



Saay







==

Lee Seung Guk







==

D-Crunch







==

IZ







==

BVNDIT







==

SWJA







==

Cherry Bullet







==

Jung Dong Ha







==

AB6IX







==

Weki Meki







==

Woody







==

Lovelyz







===