Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

JYP confirms 2PM's Nichkhun will also be joining 'Arthdal Chronicles' cast

2PM's Nichkhun will be joining tvN's 'Arthdal Chronicles'!

According to a source from his agency JYP Entertainment, he just completed filming his part of the drama. While Nichkhun had preciously appeared in both Japanese and Chinese dramas, 'Arthdal Chronicles' will be his first Korean drama role.

The news comes shortly after tvN announced that BLACKPINK's Jisoo will be appearing on the program as well. Both idols' roles are currently a secret as the network works to prevent spoilers.

Stay tuned for more news about 'Arthdal Chronicles'!

