Kim Soo Hyun to become beauty brand DPC's endorsement model after military discharge next month

Actor Kim Soo Hyun will become the model of a beauty brand!



On June 10, it was announced that the actor has been selected as the face of high-end beauty brand DPC.

According to a spokesperson for the brand, Kim Soo Hyun was chosen because "he is a highly recognizable Hallyu star that is already well-known in all of Asia and a well-loved actor."

They also added that he has a talent in expanding the appeal of Korean brands across Asia, having done so with similar endorsement deals before.





"We will focus on strengthening our brand awareness with Kim Soo Hyun while raising consumer interest in products like our Pink Aura Cushion, Skin Iron, and Skinshot LED mask," they concluded.



Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun is currently serving his compulsory military service, and will begin activities with DPC shortly after his discharge on July 1.

