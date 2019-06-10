Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

39

10

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 12 days ago

Kim Soo Hyun to become beauty brand DPC's endorsement model after military discharge next month

AKP STAFF

Actor Kim Soo Hyun will become the model of a beauty brand!

On June 10, it was announced that the actor has been selected as the face of high-end beauty brand DPC.

According to a spokesperson for the brand, Kim Soo Hyun was chosen because "he is a highly recognizable Hallyu star that is already well-known in all of Asia and a well-loved actor."

They also added that he has a talent in expanding the appeal of Korean brands across Asia, having done so with similar endorsement deals before.


"We will focus on strengthening our brand awareness with Kim Soo Hyun while raising consumer interest in products like our Pink Aura Cushion, Skin Iron, and Skinshot LED mask," they concluded. 

Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun is currently serving his compulsory military service, and will begin activities with DPC shortly after his discharge on July 1.

  1. Kim Soo Hyun
4 7,126 Share 80% Upvoted

4

T_Jazz1,197 pts 12 days ago 0
12 days ago

He is pretty.


But what this endorsement deal reminds us is, he's not pretty because he uses DPC brand's 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘷𝘦 beauty products; they're using his genetics to promote their brand.


Don't these announcements defeat the purpose?

Share

0

drag0npuff218 pts 11 days ago 0
11 days ago

I'm looking forward to his discharge. 2 years was too long. I wonder what kind of drama project he'll choose.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,518

allkpop in your Inbox