Jeon So Mi opens up about her income, diet, and malicious comments

Jeon So Mi guest starred on the latest episode of ‘Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show’ where she opened up about her income, diet, and malicious comments.

When asked about her income she carefully replied, “Since I did shoot some commercials, I currently do have income. It’s enough to buy my parents a nice pair of shoes.” She added, “Before I shot the commercials, when I would leave for my schedules my parents would say ‘Take care’, but now they say ‘Somi-ya, take care my daughter.’” She highlighted that her parents’ attitude has changed since she filmed the commercials.

Regarding her diet she said, “I can’t let go of the spoon. I order a lot of food and eat a little bit at a time for a long time. So ultimately I end up eating it all. I talk a lot so I tend to digest well”

She then revealed her thoughts on malicious comments. She said, “I tend not to look at malicious comments. Sometimes, malicious comments can be advice so I mostly read comments from fans. Whether they are malicious comments or good comments, I think you should real them all.”