Jay Park has dropped a teaser clip for his upcoming EP 'Nothing Matters'.
The AOMG rapper released his full album 'The Road Less Traveled' and title track "Feng Shui" earlier this month, but he's already returning with a brand new EP album. You can expect 'Nothing Matters' on July 2 KST.
Stay tuned for updates.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
10
4
Posted by1 hour ago
Jay Park teases upcoming EP 'Nothing Matters'
Jay Park has dropped a teaser clip for his upcoming EP 'Nothing Matters'.
0 677 Share 71% Upvoted
Log in to comment