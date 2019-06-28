'I Live Alone' to edit Jannabi's Choi Jung Hoon out of upcoming episode

'I Live Alone' producers have announced they'll be editing Jannabi's Choi Jung Hoon out of the upcoming episode.



His appearance in previews for the coming episode caused some backlash, and on June 28, MBC's 'I Live Alone' announced, "'I Live Alone' is airing its 300th episode special, and the 'Rainbow Crew' members have invited friends for an athletics event. Excluding the unavoidable scenes of Jannabi member Choi Jung Hoon appearing, we've decided to edit him out as much as possible."



As previously reported, Choi Jung Hoon was previously embroiled in a controversy involving his father's political ties and privileged background.



Check out the preview below.





