A video has surfaced on Twitter featuring a girl group that appears to be ITZY.



Multiple videos have appeared showing the rookie girl group showcasing some clean moves in neon outfits! Although we can't clearly hear the music, the moves show that the upcoming song is going to be another dance bop like "DALLA DALLA."

It seems like the girls are filming for an upcoming comeback music video.

Check out the videos below. What do you think?

I will feed you all that I have!!!! See the blurry video below. pic.twitter.com/mvx94595xG — MissFit Harley (@MissfitHarley) June 19, 2019