36

15

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 days ago

'Arthdal Chronicles' reveals ominous main poster for upcoming Part 2 of the series

AKP STAFF

Part 2 of tvN's blockbuster, 3-part series 'Arthdal Chronicles' begins this weekend!

Ahead of the weekend's episodes, the drama has revealed an ominous main poster representing the drama's second part of the story, starring Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, Kim Ki Won, and Kim Ok Bin

After leaving viewers in a state of shock at the end of Part 1 last week, 'Arthdal Chronicles' will be diving deeper into the mysterious identities of Jang Dong Gun and Song Joong Ki's characters in Part 2. In the poster above, each character portrays even more purpose in their expressions than the brighter mood main poster of Part 1, warning a dramatic change in the drama's tone. 

Make sure to tune in to this week's episodes of 'Arthdal Chronicles' airing June 22 at 9 PM KST via tvN or worldwide via 'Netflix'!

  1. Jang Dong Gun
  2. Kim Ji Won
  3. Kim Ok Bin
  4. Song Joong Ki
24 31,413 Share 71% Upvoted

9

Blazingflame9 pts 3 days ago 2
3 days ago

Episode 6 had me shooked. I don't understands why Knetz are sleeping on this drama? I recommend this.

2 more replies

6

brigittaHEHE55 pts 3 days ago 7
3 days ago

the left song Joongki is so pretty

7 more replies

