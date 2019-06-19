'Arthdal Chronicles' reveals ominous main poster for upcoming Part 2 of the series

Part 2 of tvN's blockbuster, 3-part series 'Arthdal Chronicles' begins this weekend!

Ahead of the weekend's episodes, the drama has revealed an ominous main poster representing the drama's second part of the story, starring Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, Kim Ki Won, and Kim Ok Bin.



After leaving viewers in a state of shock at the end of Part 1 last week, 'Arthdal Chronicles' will be diving deeper into the mysterious identities of Jang Dong Gun and Song Joong Ki's characters in Part 2. In the poster above, each character portrays even more purpose in their expressions than the brighter mood main poster of Part 1, warning a dramatic change in the drama's tone.



Make sure to tune in to this week's episodes of 'Arthdal Chronicles' airing June 22 at 9 PM KST via tvN or worldwide via 'Netflix'!

