Hara warns malicious commenters, threatens legal action

Hara revealed that she would not be lenient in dealing with malicious commenters.

On June 17, Hara uploaded a message to her Instagram story stating that she would be taking action.

The message states:

"From now on, I will be acting against malicious commenters. I will not take any requests for favorable accommodations. For the sake of my mental health, I hope that I can appear to you as a person who uses pleasant words. Depression is not easy. You think I'm depressed because I'm taking it easy? These are the results of how hard I worked in the past. You could be depressed and sick too, don't you know that? Where are those kind words that we can use to comfort each other while hurting? I'm going to try hard to be positive and recover so I hope you all try too. Public celebrities have to be careful about every aspect of their private lives and they have pain that they can't even tell their friends and family. You can freely express yourselves but can't you think about what type of person you are before making malicious comments again?"





Hara was recently hospitalized after a suicide attempt. We wish her the best in her recovery.