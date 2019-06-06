WINNER's Song Min Ho says he watched a ton of MV reaction videos after their comeback

WINNER have landed on the cover of 'High Cut' magazine's latest issue, with a quirky group selca!

While the WINNER members wound down with their goofy sides on the cover selfie, the rest of the photoshoot took on a more unique, edgy vibe under deep orange lights. In their group interview, member Song Min Ho talked about how much he enjoys watching MV reaction videos. He shared, "I think that WINNER have now come to be very closely associated with 'summer'. After our album release, I looked up a ton of MV reaction videos. They were very entertaining. It just so happened that we kept releasing very summery songs, but I didn't realize that people would react this way. Many people reacted that 'It's summer' because we released a new song, or called us 'Kings of summer'. I was both amazed and proud."

Check out WINNER's preview cuts from this month's issue of 'High Cut', below!



