Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Dara reveals how she kept her relationships private

Dara revealed how she kept her past relationships private.

On the latest episode of MBN's 'Hunminjungeum', Dara revealed she's been dating ever since she debuted as a celebrity in the Philippines at the age of 20 and later when she debuted with 2NE1 at 25. She addressed rumors saying she had only dated celebrities in the past, and she confirmed, "I made my debut when I was 20, and since then, I've only dated celebrities. Most of them were singers like me. When you appear on music shows, you meet eyes with them, and things just happen naturally from there."

As for how she was able to keep her relationships a secret, Dara shared, "If you don't want to get caught, the trick is to meet in your cars or date through online messaging. Also, don't eat together or eat delivery. I just starve." She also added that a lot of idol stars and singers meet at year-end award ceremonies.

Are you surprised to hear Dara has only dated celebrities?

Kirsty_Louise2,250 pts 15 days ago 19
15 days ago

Don't eat together and date through messaging....if that's what dating is I'm doing it wrong! I've been seeing guys in person like a fool, I could have stayed home in my pyjamas. Life changing information!

LumosMist204 pts 15 days ago 1
15 days ago

Can the public and companies just let them live...

