Comedian Lee Seung Yoon and manager Kang Hyun Suk withdraw from 'Omniscient Interfering View' after debt controversy

Comedian Lee Seung Yoon and his manager Kang Hyun Suk have withdrawn from MBC's 'Omniscient Interfering View' after Kang Hyun Suk's debt controversy.



After viewers petitioned for their leave from the show, Lee Seung Yoon's agency MIC Entertainment confirmed on June 27, "We apologize to everyone who was disappointed by agency manager Kang Hyun Suk's unsavory situation. Kang Hyun Suk is currently deeply reflecting on his wrongdoings, and he's meeting the other party who was hurt to apologize today."



The label continued, "To take responsibility, Kang Hyun Suk will be leaving 'Omniscient Interfering View'. He's also relayed he'll be resigning and reflecting on his actions, and we respect his decision. Lee Seung Yoon doesn't wish to cause an inconvenience to the 'Omniscient Interfering View' producers any longer, so he won't be filming anymore episodes."



