Lee Seung Yoon's manager admits to 'Debt Too' accusations

Comedian Lee Seung Yoon's manager Kang Hyun Suk is under harsh criticism after it was revealed that he had borrowed money but refused to pay it back. Both the comedian and the manager appear on reality show 'Omniscient Point of View' that follows celebrities and their managers.



Apparently, the victim lent Kang Hyun Suk 600,000 KRW (~517 US dollars) as they were close friends. However, Kang Hyun Suk avoided the victim's calls and even went so far as to say that the victim never said he needed to be paid back after a lawsuit was filed. The victim claimed that he experienced incredible mental and emotional damage because of this, and only got his money back when he went to Kang Hyun Suk's house and met with his father.

Kang Hyun Suk's apology stated that the story was true and that there were no excuses for what he did. However, netizens are less than forgiving, saying that the victim would have never gotten an apology if Kang Hyun Suk's misdeed hadn't been publicly revealed.

