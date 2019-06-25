Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

Lee Seung Yoon's manager admits to 'Debt Too' accusations

Comedian Lee Seung Yoon's manager Kang Hyun Suk is under harsh criticism after it was revealed that he had borrowed money but refused to pay it back. Both the comedian and the manager appear on reality show 'Omniscient Point of View' that follows celebrities and their managers.

Apparently, the victim lent Kang Hyun Suk 600,000 KRW (~517 US dollars) as they were close friends. However, Kang Hyun Suk avoided the victim's calls and even went so far as to say that the victim never said he needed to be paid back after a lawsuit was filed. The victim claimed that he experienced incredible mental and emotional damage because of this, and only got his money back when he went to Kang Hyun Suk's house and met with his father.

Kang Hyun Suk's apology stated that the story was true and that there were no excuses for what he did. However, netizens are less than forgiving, saying that the victim would have never gotten an apology if Kang Hyun Suk's misdeed hadn't been publicly revealed.

What do you think of this situation? 

강현석 입니다. 먼저 많은 분들에게 좋지 않은 모습을 보여드린 점 진심으로 죄송합니다. 2019년 06월 25일에 커뮤니티에 올라온 채무관계 관련내용은 사실입니다. 글의 내용과 같이 채무관계는 당시 해결하였지만 그 과정에서 보인 저의 태도는 분명 옳지 않았고 채무관계가 해결된 이후에도 진심으로 당사자분에게 사과를 드리지 않았습니다. 해당 글을 수 십번 이상 읽어보며 당시 당사자분께서 얼마나 많은 상처와 피해를 받으셨을지 다시 한번 깨닫고 진심으로 죄송한 마음으로 반성하고 있습니다. 어려서 짧은 생각으로 한 행동이라고 하기에는 당사자분에게 너무나도 많은 피해를 드렸습니다. 어떠한 이유로도 제가 했던 행동들에 대하여 변명 할 수 없음을 알고 있습니다. 현재 당사자분과 통화를 한 상태이고 늦은 시간에 직접 만나 뵙기 어려운부분이 있어 먼저 부족하지만 유선상으로 사과를 드렸고 추후 당사자분과 직접 만나 뵙고 다시 한번 진심어린 사과를 드릴 예정입니다. 이번 일로 인하여 상처를 받았을 당사자분과 많은 분들에게 실망스러운 모습을 보여드린 점 다시 한번 깊이 반성하고 죄송하다는 말씀 드리고 싶습니다. 진심으로 죄송합니다.

Canucks4Life
7 hours ago

If it takes it becoming public for you to apologize you weren't really sorry, you were sorry for being caught.

Honestly I feel sorry for the guy he screwed, I would have trouble trusting friends after that too.

supa
45 minutes ago

lol all of that for $517?

