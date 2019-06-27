Block B's B-Bomb teases upcoming solo release 'Dawn'

Block B's B-Bomb has revealed a teaser image for his upcoming solo release 'Dawn'.
On June 27, Block B revealed the teaser image for B-Bomb's single album on Twitter. As you can see below, the image has the colors of the sunset and the title 'Dawn'.
B-Bomb's 'Dawn' drops on July 2 KST. Stay tuned for updates.
Posted by3 hours ago
