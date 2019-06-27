Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Block B's B-Bomb teases upcoming solo release 'Dawn'

Block B's B-Bomb has revealed a teaser image for his upcoming solo release 'Dawn'.

On June 27, Block B revealed the teaser image for B-Bomb's single album on Twitter. As you can see below, the image has the colors of the sunset and the title 'Dawn'.

B-Bomb's 'Dawn' drops on July 2 KST. Stay tuned for updates. 

I didn't expect that, but I'm happy. I liked his solos best (from the vocal-line). But it means he'll be joining Taeil and Jaehyo soon :(

