BTS hashtags #WelcomeToFesta, #ToMyBelovedV, and more trend worldwide on Twitter

Multiple hashtags related to BTS are trending worldwide.

At midnight on June 3 KST, Big Hit Entertainment released the first batch of 'Family Portrait' photos for '2019 BTS FESTA'. Accordingly, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the opening of the annual debut anniversary by hashtagging '#2019BTSFESTA' and 'WelcomeToFesta'.

In addition, even prior to midnight of June 3 KST, the hashtag '#ToMyBelovedV' trended worldwide to celebrate the 6th anniversary of BTS' first introduction of the member V. V had been a 'hidden card' for BTS during the pre-debut days, making him the final member to be revealed as a BTS member.

6 years ago today, kim taehyung was revealed as the 7th member of bts. ever since, he’s lit up the lives of millions with his beautiful smile, angelic voice and heart as big and as warm as the sun.



we purple you forever, taehyung #ToMyBelovedV pic.twitter.com/K0DH8oTvKJ — V (@Cindy53934185) June 2, 2019

Today 6 years back taehyung was introduced to army . He was a hidden member of BTS . I love you so much taehyung . Thank you for being with BTS and army #ToMyBelovedV pic.twitter.com/rYmrZkEUXL — Softy Jin (@JinSofty) June 2, 2019

“ I received 1 fan letter. I was so happy, I couldn’t sleep until 4am. I read it 15 times & bragged about it to the hyungs” -V



Today marks the 6th year since you were revealed as a BTS member. thank you for joining the group & working so hard! You’ve come so far! #ToMyBelovedV pic.twitter.com/9Yv5IhWLnM — (@Tiffy_Russell) June 2, 2019

Furthermore, '#Agust D' also trended worldwide, as member Suga was spotted in his 'Agust D' identity as a rapper in the 'Family Portrait' photos.

AGUST D HAS RISEN ONCE AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Y9kmS1wcSB — myrcka (@bffjeongguk) June 2, 2019

Doctor: Agust D can’t hurt you



Agust D: pic.twitter.com/R6SDXtUzCv — marly (@pinkyxpjm) June 2, 2019

agust D is definitely coming back I don’t know if I’m ready pic.twitter.com/SS0yrEuIgV — shooky (@darkpjimin) June 2, 2019

Congratulations to BTS for their upcoming debut anniversary!