Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 20 days ago

BTS hashtags #WelcomeToFesta, #ToMyBelovedV, and more trend worldwide on Twitter

Multiple hashtags related to BTS are trending worldwide.

At midnight on June 3 KST, Big Hit Entertainment released the first batch of 'Family Portrait' photos for '2019 BTS FESTA'. Accordingly, fans took to Twitter to celebrate the opening of the annual debut anniversary by hashtagging '#2019BTSFESTA' and 'WelcomeToFesta'.

In addition, even prior to midnight of June 3 KST, the hashtag '#ToMyBelovedV' trended worldwide to celebrate the 6th anniversary of BTS' first introduction of the member V. V had been a 'hidden card' for BTS during the pre-debut days, making him the final member to be revealed as a BTS member. 

Furthermore, '#Agust D' also trended worldwide, as member Suga was spotted in his 'Agust D' identity as a rapper in the 'Family Portrait' photos.

Congratulations to BTS for their upcoming debut anniversary!

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  2. V
  3. SUGA
adnirvs5,914 pts 20 days ago 0
20 days ago

We Armys own that app!

bright_light2,739 pts 20 days ago 1
20 days ago

Waiting patiently for Agust D comeback

