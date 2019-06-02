Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa 20 days ago

BTS drops first batch of 'Family Portrait' images for '2019 BTS FESTA'!

BTS has released the first batch of images for '2019 BTS FESTA'.

Every year, BTS holds a special 'FESTA' to celebrate their debut anniversary with fans in the summer. As teaser images leading up to the actual fan meeting, these 'family portraits' of BTS are something of a tradition to the group. 

This year, the first batch is an interesting collage of the members posing as their respective solo personas. However, each member in their solo environment eventually connects with another member, the member who is in another world but without a wall dividing them. 

Check out all the images in the Facebook link provided by BTS below!

adnirvs 20 days ago
20 days ago

This is a fantastic representation of BTS! Not 7 people mold into one identical mold, but 7 beautiful worlds coming together to form the universe that is Bangtan!

Ricu 20 days ago
20 days ago

I'm living for these pictures! It's so cool how they recreated the settings of their solo songs and kinda connected the scenes in a way without really connecting them xD. It's a really cool idea and the photos look great ^^

