BTS drops first batch of 'Family Portrait' images for '2019 BTS FESTA'!

BTS has released the first batch of images for '2019 BTS FESTA'.

Every year, BTS holds a special 'FESTA' to celebrate their debut anniversary with fans in the summer. As teaser images leading up to the actual fan meeting, these 'family portraits' of BTS are something of a tradition to the group.

This year, the first batch is an interesting collage of the members posing as their respective solo personas. However, each member in their solo environment eventually connects with another member, the member who is in another world but without a wall dividing them.

Check out all the images in the Facebook link provided by BTS below!