Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

1

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

BTOB's Changsub leaves a short but sweet message for fans from military

AKP STAFF

BTOB's Changsub took a quick break from his military schedule to send a short greeting to his fans.

The idol took to his personal Instagram account on June 30 to leave a brief message, writing "Don't worry. I'm doing okay. I love you forever." The fashion in which he wrote the last sentence alluded back to BTOB's song of the same title, which appeared on their 2016 album 'New Men.'

Meanwhile, the post was the very first time Changsub has been seen using Instagram since his enlistment on January 14.

Check out the Instagram post below!

View this post on Instagram

예지앞사❤️

A post shared by 이창섭 (@lee_cs_btob) on

  1. Changsub
2 786 Share 83% Upvoted

0

tenty_tenty248 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

Miss him so much! I am really happy to see him doing well.

Share

-1

salya210 pt 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

what are you thoughts?

- nothing


Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
'Inkigayo' will not be airing today
29 minutes ago   0   1,449
BTS tops global ticket chart
22 hours ago   1   1,378

allkpop in your Inbox