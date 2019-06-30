BTOB's Changsub leaves a short but sweet message for fans from military

BTOB's Changsub took a quick break from his military schedule to send a short greeting to his fans.



The idol took to his personal Instagram account on June 30 to leave a brief message, writing "Don't worry. I'm doing okay. I love you forever." The fashion in which he wrote the last sentence alluded back to BTOB's song of the same title, which appeared on their 2016 album 'New Men.'



Meanwhile, the post was the very first time Changsub has been seen using Instagram since his enlistment on January 14.

Check out the Instagram post below!