News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

BTS's 'Boy In Luv' becomes their eleventh to surpass 300 million YouTube views

BTS's music video for "Boy In Luv" has surpassed 300 million YouTube views!

The milestone was announced by their agency Big Hit Entertainment on June 30, who stated that the music video, which was first released in 2014, hit the 300 million views mark earlier that day at 4:23 AM KST.

"Boy In Luv" is the eleventh BTS music video to reach the 300 million view mark, following "DNA," "Fire," "Fake Love," "Mic Drop," "Dope," "Blood Sweat Tears," "Idol," "Save Me," "Not Today," and "Boy With Luv," which hit the 300 million view achievement just last month.

Congratulations to BTS on another music video milestone!

As expected~ army n bts are the best

Congratulations to the boys again for a great song and video.

