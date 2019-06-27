B.I.G gets invited to the Blue House + meets Saudi Arabia crown prince after going viral with Arab boy band cover

B.I.G's biggest fan base might be in Saudi Arabia.

The boys recently went viral with their cover of Arab boy band's The5's song 'La Bezzaf.'







The boys were praised for by Arab fans for their work, and the results have now led the group to be invited to the Blue House when Saudi Arabia crown prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud visited on June 26. The idol group got to meet president Moon Jae In as well.

B.I.G stated that they were "honored to be a part of such a meaningful event. We believe that this was possible to the love from our Arab fans. We will continue to work hard. Thank you." They even prepared the statement in Arabic, showing their hard efforts.

B.I.G is currently receiving a lot of love calls and castings. We wish them the best of luck as they continue on with their careers.