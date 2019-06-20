Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by hannahleex 2 days ago

20 Idols with the most iconic laughs

Idols arguably light up many fans’ lives, whether it’s with their adorable jokes or their bright smiles. Accompanying all of these mood-lifting characteristics are their signature laughs. Check out these idols who have some of the most unique laughs! Which ones are your favorite?

EXO’s Kai


GOT7’s Jackson


A Pink’s Bomi


ATEEZ’ Wooyoung


SHINee’s Minho


Hyolyn


iKON’s Bobby


EXID’s Hani


INFINITE’s Dongwoo


TWICE’s Sana


Ha Sungwoon 


BLACKPINK’s Jisoo

BTS' Jin


GOT7’s Youngjae


SHINee’s Onew


Kim Jae Hwan


MAMAMOO’s Wheein


Girls’ Day Yura


KNK’s Seungjun


Super Junior’s Heechul

HanixHeechul735 pts 2 days ago 1
2 days ago

No one makes heechul laugh as hard as hangeng made him laugh :'(

looveLess4,072 pts 2 days ago 1
2 days ago

You guys missed Taeyeon's granny laugh lmao

