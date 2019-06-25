Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Cosmic Girls announce their 1st ever Zepp tour 'Would You Like'

Cosmic Girls will be embarking on their first ever Zepp tour!

Beginning with two shows on the same day this August 17 in Tokyo's Zepp DiverCity, Cosmic Girls will be stopping in 3 Japanese cities for their 1st mini live Zepp tour, 'Would You Like♥'. On August 24, the girls will be on Osaka at Zepp Osaka Bayside, and on August 25, in Nagoya at Zepp Nagoya. 

Meanwhile, Cosmic Girls plan to continue their active promotions for their summer special album title track "Boogie Up" throughout this month. Check out their lovely mini live tour poster below!

Wish I had my passport :c

wow nice look

