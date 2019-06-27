Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

7

3

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Ravi's new independent label GROOVL1N introduces 2 additional label artists

AKP STAFF

Ravi's new, independent hip-hop label GROOVL1N would like to introduce you to 3 of their handsome label artists!

Earlier today, VIXX's Ravi shared exciting news with fans by announcing that his long dream of establishing his very own hip-hop label has now been achieved, through the label GROOVL1N. While promoting as a solo artist under GROOVL1N, Ravi plans on continuing his partnership with Jellyfish Entertainment when it comes to VIXX promotions. 

It turns out, Ravi will be joined by some fresh labelmates at GROOVL1N from the start! On July 27, the label revealed stylish profile images of 2 new artists named Cold Bay and Xydo, in addition to new profile photos of Ravi himself. 

Get to know GROOVL1N's Cold Bay and Xydo below!

  1. Ravi
3 5,368 Share 70% Upvoted

1

woohyun_wifey122 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

eyy they're all so good looking in ravi's new company!!

Share

0

SnoopyMochi135 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Wow who knew we’d all see Ravi as a CEO since VIXX debut days

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki files for divorce with Song Hye Kyo
5 hours ago   134   907,281
Song Hye Kyo, Song Joong Ki
Song Joong Ki files for divorce with Song Hye Kyo
5 hours ago   134   907,281

allkpop in your Inbox