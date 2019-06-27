Ravi's new independent label GROOVL1N introduces 2 additional label artists

Ravi's new, independent hip-hop label GROOVL1N would like to introduce you to 3 of their handsome label artists!

Earlier today, VIXX's Ravi shared exciting news with fans by announcing that his long dream of establishing his very own hip-hop label has now been achieved, through the label GROOVL1N. While promoting as a solo artist under GROOVL1N, Ravi plans on continuing his partnership with Jellyfish Entertainment when it comes to VIXX promotions.

It turns out, Ravi will be joined by some fresh labelmates at GROOVL1N from the start! On July 27, the label revealed stylish profile images of 2 new artists named Cold Bay and Xydo, in addition to new profile photos of Ravi himself.

Get to know GROOVL1N's Cold Bay and Xydo below!