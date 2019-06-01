1Team complete their first set of comeback teaser series with member Junghoon

Rookie boy group 1Team has now wrapped up their first set of individual comeback teasers, with their final member Junghoon!

Making their first comeback since debut this July, the boys of 1Team are going for a colorful, summery yet indoor mood for their 2nd mini album, 'Just'. Next week, the group plans to continue their teaser series with a tracklist, lyric teasers, MV teaser, and more, leading up to their full comeback on July 11 at 6 PM KST.

Be on the lookout for more updates from 1Team!