'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' reveals Shin Se Kyung & Cha Eun Woo's couple posters

MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' has released a set of couple posters, featuring the drama's leads Shin Se Kyung and ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo!

In both posters, Shin Se Kyung's character Goo Hae Ryung turns into a keen and cautious "historian", recording prince Lee Rim's every move whether he's inside a carriage or resting by a creek. Meanwhile prince Lee Rim (Cha Eun Woo) seems giddy with excitement in both posters, his gaze fixed far off in the distance as if he's just delighted to see the world outside the palace.

A fictional romance between the Joseon dynasty's first ever female historian, and a lonesome prince with a secretive career as a romance novelist, 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' premieres this July 17 at 8:55 PM KST!

