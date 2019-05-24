Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 29 days ago

Yano Shiho and Choo Sarang reveal their gorgeous home in Hawaii

Choo Sarang's mom, Yano Shiho, revealed the family's gorgeous home in Hawaii. 

As previously reported, Yano Shiho revealed her Hawaii home on the May 24 airing of MBC's 'My Little Television V2.' Choo Sarang, who is currently residing and studying in Hawaii, also made an appearance. 

Yano Shiho warmly greeted translator Woo Ji Suk and said, "This is our home. You can see the beach through the window. You can feel the cool breeze."

Watch Yano Shiho and Choo Sarang introduce their Hawaii home in the clip below.

Sheila_A9 pts 29 days ago 0
29 days ago

Aloha, and Welcome to Hawaii. I hope Sarang will do well in our schools. Make sure Sarang has fun as well.

hiroonakamura573 pts 28 days ago 0
28 days ago

there wasnt much reveal of the house...just a wuick shot of the kitchen and then the couches :(

