Seventeen's 4th anniversary hashtag has trended worldwide on Twitter.



May 26 KST of 2019 is Seventeen's 4th debut anniversary, a day of celebration for the group and their fanclub Carats. Earlier this day at midnight, the group released a special video of their old dance practice of "Adore U", followed by a teaser video for a special cocktail party that will be unveiled at 5:26 PM KST of today.

To. CARAT



2019.05.26 PM05:26 Coming Soon



함께 달려온 4년

1분 1초가 보석 같은 시간

영원히 함께해요



Thank you for CARAT

#SEVENTEEN_4TH_ANNIVERSARY#세봉이와_캐럿의_4주년을_축하해#HAPPY_CARAT_DAY pic.twitter.com/9CLSSkQQua — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) May 25, 2019

Congratulations to Seventeen!