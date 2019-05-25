Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

24

6

Misc
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 28 days ago

Seventeen celebrate their 4th debut anniversary with an old dance practice video of 'Adore U'

AKP STAFF

It's been four years since Seventeen has made their debut!

In 2015, this boy group from Pledis Entertainment debuted on May 26 with mini album '17 Carat' featuring the title song "Adore U". To reminisce their debut days, the boys celebrated their anniversary by uploading a special video from the past. The video shows the members creating and practicing the fan chants for "Adore U", then shooting the official dance practice of the song while wearing their own name tags.

Watch the video above to go back in time! Happy anniversary to Seventeen.

  1. Seventeen
0 3,691 Share 80% Upvoted
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,136
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,517

allkpop in your Inbox