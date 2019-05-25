Seventeen celebrate their 4th debut anniversary with an old dance practice video of 'Adore U'

It's been four years since Seventeen has made their debut!

In 2015, this boy group from Pledis Entertainment debuted on May 26 with mini album '17 Carat' featuring the title song "Adore U". To reminisce their debut days, the boys celebrated their anniversary by uploading a special video from the past. The video shows the members creating and practicing the fan chants for "Adore U", then shooting the official dance practice of the song while wearing their own name tags.

Watch the video above to go back in time! Happy anniversary to Seventeen.