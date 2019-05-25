Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' becomes the first Korean film to take home 'Palme d'Or' at Cannes Film Festival

Korean film 'Parasite' has won 'Palme d'Or' at the '2019 Cannes Film Festival'.

For the first time in history, a cinematic work from Korea has taken the grand prize at Cannes Film Festival, one of the most celebrated film festivals around the world. The highly regarded film was 'Parasite' (2019), a much anticipated film by director Bong Joon Ho who had brought home multiple successes with 'The Host', 'Snowpiercer', and the Netflix film 'Okja' among others.

During the acceptance speech, Bong Joon Ho thanked all the staff members and said, "'Parasite' was an experiment for me. I wanted to make a unique film. I would like to thank all the artists from the film. Without these great actors, I would not have been able to shoot even a single scene.

'Parasite' also broke the record as the film with the highest number of pre-distribution in 192 different countries. The film, starring Song Kang Ho, Lee Seon Kyun, Cho Yeo Jung, and more, will be released worldwide after the premiere in Korea on May 30.

Congratulations to Bong Joon Ho and the cast & crew of 'Parasite'!

congratulation, im so proud of them

Finally, it was about damn time this man be recognized for his amazing talent. Can think of a few other movies he did that were just as deserving.

