'We Bare Bears' creator talks about working with MONSTA X

'We Bare Bears' creator Daniel Chong talked about working with MONSTA X for a recent episode of the Cartoon Network show.



The MONSTA X members featured on the episode of 'We Bare Bears' titled 'Panda's Birthday' after fans suggested to the creator of the series that the K-pop group appear on the show. Daniel Chong expressed, "Working with MONSTA X was a surprising experience for myself and everyone on the 'We Bare Bears' team. It was very natural to integrate the members into the episode, and all of the members acted with perfect tone and humor."



He continued, "We put in a lot of effort to include each of the member's individuality, and we added inside jokes that MONSTA X fans would understand. We hope everyone enjoys the episode as much as we had fun making it."



MONSTA X are currently on their world tour 'We Are Here' until August. Stay tuned for more MONSTA X news.

