Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

93

18

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Xiyeon writes letter to fans after news of PRISTIN's disbandment

AKP STAFF

Xiyeon has written a letter to fans after news of PRISTIN's disbandment.

On May 24, Pledis Entertainment announced the label and members have decided to disband PRISTIN only 2 years after their debut. The label confirmed the news and revealed Nayoung, Roa, Yuha, Eunwoo, Rena, Xiyeon, and Kyla have terminated their contracts, while Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon will continue under Pledis Entertainment.

Xiyeon's letter is as follows:

"Hello. This is Park Siyeon.

Firstly, I'm sorry for writing to you with bad news.

I was able to spend days truly happy thanks to High, who've given me love continuously for my past 11 years at Pledis Entertainment and 2 years with PRISTIN. Thank you.

Though this is the end of our activities as PRISTIN, I'll work hard in the future as Park Siyeon to make up for all the love you've given me.

I hope that together with me, you'll watch over and support the new beginning of our members, who I've been with for so long.

I'm so sorry and grateful to everyone who's loved and waited for PRISTIN."

﻿﻿
View this post on Instagram

안녕하세요 박시연입니다. 먼저 안 좋은 소식으로 인사드리게 되어 죄송합니다. 플레디스에서의 11년과 프리스틴으로서의 2년 동안 한결같이 사랑해주신 하이 분들 덕분에 정말 행복한 날들을 보낼 수 있었습니다. 감사합니다 프리스틴으로서의 활동은 여기서 끝이지만, 앞으로 박시연으로서 여러분들에게 받은 사랑 보답할 수 있도록 노력하겠습니다. 오랜 시간 동안 함께했던 우리 멤버들의 새로운 시작도 함께 지켜봐 주시고 응원해주셨으면 좋겠습니다. 이때까지 프리스틴을 사랑해주시고 기다려주신 모든 분들께 너무 죄송하고 감사합니다.

A post shared by 박시연 (@0_0.1114) on

  1. PRISTIN
  2. XIYEON
51 59,908 Share 84% Upvoted

34

ygislife69 pts 29 days ago 5
29 days ago

Y'ALL SHE SAID 11 YEARS

Someone send me the address to Pledis so i can send them chairs (that are electric)

Share

5 more replies

25

dania1994119 pts 29 days ago 6
29 days ago

thats weired they were doing so well they received love and awards

Share

6 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,197
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,540

allkpop in your Inbox