Xiyeon writes letter to fans after news of PRISTIN's disbandment

Xiyeon has written a letter to fans after news of PRISTIN's disbandment.



On May 24, Pledis Entertainment announced the label and members have decided to disband PRISTIN only 2 years after their debut. The label confirmed the news and revealed Nayoung, Roa, Yuha, Eunwoo, Rena, Xiyeon, and Kyla have terminated their contracts, while Kyulkyung, Yehana, and Sungyeon will continue under Pledis Entertainment.



Xiyeon's letter is as follows:





"Hello. This is Park Siyeon.



Firstly, I'm sorry for writing to you with bad news.



I was able to spend days truly happy thanks to High, who've given me love continuously for my past 11 years at Pledis Entertainment and 2 years with PRISTIN. Thank you.



Though this is the end of our activities as PRISTIN, I'll work hard in the future as Park Siyeon to make up for all the love you've given me.



I hope that together with me, you'll watch over and support the new beginning of our members, who I've been with for so long.



I'm so sorry and grateful to everyone who's loved and waited for PRISTIN."