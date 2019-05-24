Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Kyla writes to fans following PRISTIN's disbandment news

Kyla dedicated a heartfelt message to fans in regards to PRISTIN's disbandment. 

On May 25 KST, Kyla uploaded a message for her fans via Instagram. She stated, 

"Dear HIghs,


I am so devastated that I have to be uploading this post and I know that so many of you have a million questions. For now, I just want to say I am so sorry and also incredibly grateful to all of you who have supported us from the beginning from when we were Pledis Girlz to now. 


While Pristin has officially disbanded, I would like to ask you all not to be upset and angry, but rather joyous of the memories that we've had together and all of the amazing things we have accomplished. 


Moving forward, I hope you all will find it in your hearts to support me as Kyla Massie instead of Pristin Kyla. I had been with Pledis for approximately 9 years now and I am very lucky to have had this amazing experience and to have had such a wonderful second family. Thank you. It has been a rollercoaster ride the past 2 years and I couldn't be more grateful to all of the people who have supported us over this time. Thank you so much. I love you with all of my heart. 사랑해요 우리 하이분들. ❤"


Earlier, Pledis Entertainment announced PRISTIN ultimately decided to disband after 2 years. 

29

mmejason162 pts 29 days ago
29 days ago

Even here, 9 years trainee and 2 years in PRISTIN (although the most of the time on hiatus) WTF PLEDIS!!

19

XSo56 pts 29 days ago
29 days ago

I don’t know how anyone has sympathy for Pledis and is saying that it must be partially Pristin’s fault. Pledis has a history of locking their artists in the dungeon at the first sign they’re not a mega-hit. Even if there were issues within or among members, THAT’S what Pledis is for—to MANAGE them and get them to the stage. These women wanted to succeed. Some of them spent years or a decade building up to debut. None of them just “quit” or abandoned their dreams over something petty. Don’t look at the girls, look at Pledis.

