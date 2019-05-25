Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss 28 days ago

Netizens look back on PRISTIN member Xiyeon's 11-years with Pledis, gone up in smoke

After the shocking news of Pledis Entertainment girl group PRISTIN's sudden disbandment back on May 24, netizens are sympathizing particularly with one member, who spent the past 11 years of her life under the same agency. 

PRISTIN member Xiyeon, who is 20-years old this year in Korean age, became a PLEDIS Entertainment trainee when she was 9-years old. She entered the company in the same year as After School member Kahi, and trained for 9 years before debuting as a member of PRISTIN in 2017. 

The idol, who started out as a child model for CFs, clothing lines, etc at a very young age, spent over half of her life under Pledis Entertainment. You can look back on some of her career appearances including in After School's MV, Orange Caramel's music show stages, Mnet's 'Produce 101' season 1, and more. 

Despite all of the efforts that Xiyeon put in throughout her 11-year career with Pledis, many netizens feel that it has all gone up in smoke with news of PRISTIN's official disbandment. As Xiyeon has chosen to terminate her contract with Pledis Entertainment with her group's disbandment, her next steps in the entertainment industry are unclear. 

Netizens commented in sympathy, "She was literally too good for Pledis, I hope she finds a good company and finds success...", "Pledis is hella good at finding good trainees... but then it ends there, they suck at making such good trainees successful", "Pledis, please never debut a girl group ever again", "She was Pledis's princess, who knew it would end this way...", "Xiyeon, you have what it takes to succeed as an idol or an actress, I'm cheering for you!", "Maybe it's better that you finally got out TT", and more. 

Meanwhile, Xiyeon also shared a letter of apology to fans via her personal Instagram shortly after news of PRISTIN's disbandment. 

  1. PRISTIN
hotshotstrAykid 28 days ago
28 days ago

its so sad i mean imagine spending your youth training and having high hopes and in the end all of your dreams vanish because of stupid management ? i wish there was a law to sue pledis for what they did its very effed up

vaxanne 28 days ago
28 days ago

Many in Pristin were under Pledis for at least a decade. The company has one of the worse reputation in Korean Entertainment anyway. Hope any talented hopefuls will not be tricked into joining them

