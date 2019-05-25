'Arthdal Chronicles' releases dramatic character posters of Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, & Kim Ok Bin

tvN's upcoming Sat-Sun drama series 'Arthdal Chronicles' has unveiled dramatic character posters of the story's main cast - Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, Kim Ji Won, and Kim Ok Bin!





First, Song Joong Ki's character Eunseom and Kim Ji Won's character Tanya indicate that they are two members of the same tribe, the Wahan tribe, in their warm-tone, outdoor character posters. But while Tanya's poster illustrates her pure and bright attitude, Eunseom wears a downcast expression in his poster, as he must set out on a hero's journey after members of the Wahan tribe are taken prisoner.

Next, Jang Dong Gun's character Tagon demonstrates the dark mystery of a man of power, the commander sitting on a large, foreboding throne to symbolize his struggle and greed to rule. Finally, Kim Ok Bin's character Taelha oozes confidence in her beauty and elegance, wearing a calculating smile.



If you missed 'Arthdal Chronicles's latest trailer released earlier, you can find it below! Meanwhile, a special broadcast titled 'Arthdal Chronicles: The Beginning of All Legends' will air this May 26 at 9 PM KST, consisting of exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from the set as well as interviewers with the drama cast.

'Arthdal Chronicles' officially premieres this June 1 at 9 PM KST.

