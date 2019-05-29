Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Model Kim Jin Kyung & singer/rapper Crucial Star confirm they're dating!

AKP STAFF

On May 30, model/entertainer Kim Jin Kyung (22) and singer/rapper Crucial Star (30) admitted that they're dating!

Previously, many netizens suspected that the two stars were sharing 'Love-stagram' posts on their personal Instagram accounts, including photos wearing couple items, photos posted from the same location, etc. Then, media outlets reported that Kim Jin Kyung and Crucial Star were seen showing affection for each other during their joint endorsement photoshoot, which recently took place in Barcelona, Spain. 

On insider said, "The two participated in a joint photoshoot for 'Discovery Expedition' last month in Barcelona. Throughout the whole shoot, they continued looking out for each other and showed how close they were."

In response to this, Kim Jin Kyung's label ESTEEM Entertainment confirmed, "It's true that she is dating Crucial Star. They have been dating for approximately 1 year. They will each do their best in their respective fields, so please cheer them on." 

Meanwhile, Kim Jin Kyung will be greeting viewers through upcoming KBS2 drama 'Perfume', premiering this June 3. You can check out Kim Jin Kyung and Crucial Star's recent promotional campaigns for outdoor fashion brand 'Discover Expedition', below. 

i thought he was Sleepy ....

What I found funny when I saw the article is the fact that Crucial Star is under CJeS and Kim Jin Young under ESTEEM which is a subsidiary agency of SM 😂

Yeah I know it is childish but I just find it funny whenever there is an SM-CJeS interrection (between their artists)

