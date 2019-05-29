EXO announce their 5th solo concert, 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' in Seoul!

EXO will be returning this summer with their 5th solo concert, 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' in Seoul!

The grand-scale event spans across 2 weeks this July over a total of 6 shows, from July 19-21, and from July 26-28 at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park. Fans attending the show will be able to witness spectacular performances of tracks from EXO's 5th full album 'Don't Mess Up My Tempo', as well as their repackaged album 'Love Shot', plus more.

Tickets go on sale this June 4 at 8 PM KST for official fanclub members, and on June 11 at 8 PM KST for the general public, via Yes24. Members Xiumin and D.O. will not be present during the concerts, due to their military enlistments.



Check out the first teaser poster for 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' below!