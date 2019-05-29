Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 23 days ago

EXO announce their 5th solo concert, 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' in Seoul!

EXO will be returning this summer with their 5th solo concert, 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' in Seoul!

The grand-scale event spans across 2 weeks this July over a total of 6 shows, from July 19-21, and from July 26-28 at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park. Fans attending the show will be able to witness spectacular performances of tracks from EXO's 5th full album 'Don't Mess Up My Tempo', as well as their repackaged album 'Love Shot', plus more. 

Tickets go on sale this June 4 at 8 PM KST for official fanclub members, and on June 11 at 8 PM KST for the general public, via Yes24. Members Xiumin and D.O. will not be present during the concerts, due to their military enlistments. 

Check out the first teaser poster for 'EXO Planet #5 - EXplOration' below!

Managertxts39 pts 23 days ago
23 days ago

I can’t believe!!!! Wohoooooooooo finally EXO’s concert! I guess this was all suho was talking about! I’m sad at the same time kyungsoo is getting enlisted in military😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

SharCx282 pts 23 days ago
23 days ago

Lol @ SM announcing this concert right after D.O enlistment news to try and soften the blow.

