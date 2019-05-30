Lee Hi reacts to making her comeback in midst of YG Entertainment scandals

Lee Hi shared thoughts on the ongoing issues with YG Entertainment.

On May 30, Lee Hi held an interview for her new mini album '24℃.' She said, "It's my comeback in 3 years so I had many concerns. I didn't feel it during preparation but it started feeling real several days ago so I started getting nervous." She continued, "But I think it'll be fun. I'm nervous about singing on stage for the first time in a while but I think it'll be fun since there seem to be many fans who've waited for it."

To the question on making her comeback in the time of YG Entertainment scandals, Lee Hi said, "I think there are people who've waited for my music regardless of my agency so I'm not too concerned."

She also shared, "Yang Hyun Suk really loves my title song 'No One.' He told me he wants me to work hard during this promotion."

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk is accused of mediating prostitution services for investors. YG Entertainment has responded with a strong denial.