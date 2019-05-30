Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

32

41

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 23 days ago

Lee Hi reacts to making her comeback in midst of YG Entertainment scandals

AKP STAFF

Lee Hi shared thoughts on the ongoing issues with YG Entertainment

On May 30, Lee Hi held an interview for her new mini album '24℃.' She said, "It's my comeback in 3 years so I had many concerns. I didn't feel it during preparation but it started feeling real several days ago so I started getting nervous." She continued, "But I think it'll be fun. I'm nervous about singing on stage for the first time in a while but I think it'll be fun since there seem to be many fans who've waited for it."

To the question on making her comeback in the time of YG Entertainment scandals, Lee Hi said, "I think there are people who've waited for my music regardless of my agency so I'm not too concerned." 

She also shared, "Yang Hyun Suk really loves my title song 'No One.' He told me he wants me to work hard during this promotion." 

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment founder Yang Hyun Suk is accused of mediating prostitution services for investors. YG Entertainment has responded with a strong denial. 

  1. Lee Hi
19 25,475 Share 44% Upvoted

19

sandybee3-228 pts 23 days ago 6
23 days ago

People who can think for themself won't let this talented woman flop ! She is right, many people have waited for her comeback and these people won't throw her under the bus because of the agency she is in.

Share

6 more replies

9

kas7ia1,128 pts 23 days ago 0
23 days ago

he wants me to work hard during this promotion. - of course he does, he doesn't want his company to go bankrupt

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   44   44,663
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
12 hours ago   16   19,218

allkpop in your Inbox