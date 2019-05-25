Berry Good leave dark for light in 'Oh! Oh!' MV

Berry Good have dropped their music video for "Oh! Oh!".



In the MV, the members of Berry Good find themselves in a dark, crumbling castle, but manage to leave it for a better reality. "Oh! Oh!", the title track of the group's third mini album 'Fantastic', is about finding that you're suddenly in love and wanting to see someone every moment of the day.



Watch Berry Good's "Oh! Oh!" MV above.