Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 28 days ago

Berry Good leave dark for light in 'Oh! Oh!' MV

AKP STAFF

Berry Good have dropped their music video for "Oh! Oh!".

In the MV, the members of Berry Good find themselves in a dark, crumbling castle, but manage to leave it for a better reality. "Oh! Oh!", the title track of the group's third mini album 'Fantastic', is about finding that you're suddenly in love and wanting to see someone every moment of the day.

Watch Berry Good's "Oh! Oh!" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

K_aus197 pts 28 days ago
28 days ago

I was really surprised by this comeback it’s so different to their previous stuff. Berry good are so underrated they need more love.

thealigirl8995 pts 19 days ago
19 days ago

such a fun summer song

