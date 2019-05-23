Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

58

43

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 days ago

CLC members change outfits into a girl-crush marching band in 3rd comeback concept photos

AKP STAFF

The charms of CLC have no end, as the girls unveil a 3rd set of individual concept photos for their upcoming comeback single!

Switching gears from their elegant, modern-day princesses look from set #1, and changing up the beat also from the powerful, all-black look of set #2, the CLC members are now a  band of 7 girl-crush-worthy marching band members!

Which of CLC's 3 unique concept styles do you like the most? The group's comeback with their new digital single 'ME(美)' is set for this May 29 at 6 PM KST. 

  1. CLC
16 7,904 Share 57% Upvoted

11

woohyun_wifey108 pts 29 days ago 1
29 days ago

omg this reminds me of after school's golden days. i'm expecting that a huge bop will come out from this comeback!!

Share

1 more reply

9

nv409280 pts 29 days ago 0
29 days ago

3 different concepts!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,256
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,594

allkpop in your Inbox