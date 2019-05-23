CLC members change outfits into a girl-crush marching band in 3rd comeback concept photos

The charms of CLC have no end, as the girls unveil a 3rd set of individual concept photos for their upcoming comeback single!

Switching gears from their elegant, modern-day princesses look from set #1, and changing up the beat also from the powerful, all-black look of set #2, the CLC members are now a band of 7 girl-crush-worthy marching band members!

Which of CLC's 3 unique concept styles do you like the most? The group's comeback with their new digital single 'ME(美)' is set for this May 29 at 6 PM KST.



