Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Check out the jacket visuals & tracklists for IZ*ONE's 2nd Japanese single album 'Buenos Aires'!

IZ*ONE will be returning in Japan with their dark, mysterious 2nd single, "Buenos Aires"!

After finishing up a chic, elegant series of individual member teaser images, the group has now released tracklist information as well as jacket visuals for the numerous different album versions of 'Buenos Aires', all set for release this June 26. 

'Buenos Aires' will be released in Japan in 3 unique regular versions including limited edition type A, limited edition type B, and a WIZ*ONE version. All 3 versions include IZ*ONE's title track "Buenos Aires" as well as "Tomorrow"; however, each also contains one version-unique track - "Target", "Younger Boyfriend", or "Human Love"!

Finally, 'Buenos Aires' is also available in 12 different individual member versions, as well as a CD box version containing all 12 member-version albums. Check out the covers of all of the unique versions of IZ*ONE's 2nd Japanese single, below!

Noir_Gates-53 pts 29 days ago 2
29 days ago

IZ*ONE is really gunning for the kpop japanese crown😂 they for sure will get it at this pace considering that their rookie numbers already broke a lot of records(even ones held by twice)

All of this because their japanese music is made by japanese producers so their sounds are much more appealing for the japanese and because the members fresh pretty looks and super playful personality(because of their super young age) are the exact quality that japan is crazy for. This is why all their products and merch are being sold out in japan like hotcakes

I expect a japanese dome tour to happen very soon😄

Update: They're also reportedly coming back this summer😲, so their not wasting any momentum😂 at this rate they'll become more successful than wanna one because they're about to rule the japanese market(albums and tours) and co-rule the korean gg market along with twice and blackpink

2

DTRT6,094 pts 29 days ago 1
29 days ago

Produce Japan was always going to be a diamond mine. With the fortune they'll reap from the Japanese market, these girls are practically printing their own money.

