Check out the jacket visuals & tracklists for IZ*ONE's 2nd Japanese single album 'Buenos Aires'!

IZ*ONE will be returning in Japan with their dark, mysterious 2nd single, "Buenos Aires"!

After finishing up a chic, elegant series of individual member teaser images, the group has now released tracklist information as well as jacket visuals for the numerous different album versions of 'Buenos Aires', all set for release this June 26.

'Buenos Aires' will be released in Japan in 3 unique regular versions including limited edition type A, limited edition type B, and a WIZ*ONE version. All 3 versions include IZ*ONE's title track "Buenos Aires" as well as "Tomorrow"; however, each also contains one version-unique track - "Target", "Younger Boyfriend", or "Human Love"!

Finally, 'Buenos Aires' is also available in 12 different individual member versions, as well as a CD box version containing all 12 member-version albums. Check out the covers of all of the unique versions of IZ*ONE's 2nd Japanese single, below!