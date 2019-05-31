Chef Austin Kang shares how Henry helped him out in his difficult times

Chef Austin Kang shared about his tight friendship with Henry.

On the May 31 airing of MBC's 'Radio Star,' Austin Kang revealed his single life as a chef, and shared, "When I first started working as a chef, the pay was so small. Henry helped me out a lot during my hard times. He helped me when I moved, and sometimes when my home boiler froze, I would ask him, 'Can I go sleep at your place?' and he would let me."





Austin Kang also revealed Henry is the one who suggested he go on a survival show. He then expressed a strong passion for cooking, stating, "Cooking is my future. I am going to do it till the day I die."