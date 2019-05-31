Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

25

6

News
Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 22 days ago

Chef Austin Kang shares how Henry helped him out in his difficult times

AKP STAFF

Chef Austin Kang shared about his tight friendship with Henry

On the May 31 airing of MBC's 'Radio Star,' Austin Kang revealed his single life as a chef, and shared, "When I first started working as a chef, the pay was so small. Henry helped me out a lot during my hard times. He helped me when I moved, and sometimes when my home boiler froze, I would ask him, 'Can I go sleep at your place?' and he would let me."


Austin Kang also revealed Henry is the one who suggested he go on a survival show. He then expressed a strong passion for cooking, stating, "Cooking is my future. I am going to do it till the day I die."

  1. Henry
1 9,970 Share 81% Upvoted

3

hohliu6,156 pts 22 days ago 0
22 days ago

Austin is definitely very good looking. I believe he has a future on SK television show, Really amazing.

As always, I am very fond of Henry, it is great to have a good friend in life.

Share
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   52,036
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,486

allkpop in your Inbox